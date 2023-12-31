Brown (hip) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Titans.

Brown missed games in Weeks 11 and 12 with a knee sprain and had appeared on Texans injury reports over the last few weeks with the same issue, but it's a different health concern that forced him out early in Sunday's contest. He'll finish the game with one catch for eight yards on two targets. Following Brown's early exit, the Texans are left with Nico Collins, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie as their available receivers.