Brown caught three of five targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers.

Brown led Houston's skill players in scrimmage yards on a day when the offense never got on track. He's been targeted 10 times over the last two games, although the Texans have not had a full complement of WRs healthy during that time. Tank Dell missed the previous game due to a concussion, while Robert Woods (foot) did not play Sunday. Dell emerged during Brown's four-week absence due to a groin injury, and it's not clear how workloads will be split behind Nico Collins when all the team's wideouts are available.