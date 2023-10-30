Brown caught three of five targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers in Week 8.

Brown led all offensive skill players in yards gained on a day when Houston's offense never got on track. He's been targeted 10 times over the last two games, although the Texans have not had a full complement of wideouts. Tank Dell missed the last game due to a concussion, and Robert Woods (foot) did not play Sunday. Dell emerged during Brown's four-week absence due to a groin injury and could be the true third wideout when all are healthy.