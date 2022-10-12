Howard did not catch his lone target in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars.

Howard has moved to the top of the depth chart -- he played a position-high 46 snaps against Jacksonville -- but he's been limited to one target in three of five games. With Pharaoh Brown (now with Cleveland) gone and Brevin Jordan nursing an ankle injury, there's an opportunity for a Houston tight end to step up, but it's been practice team member Jordan Akins reaping the benefits with seven grabs on eight targets for 86 yards the last three weeks.