Howard did not catch his lone target in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars.

Howard has moved to the top of the depth chart -- he played a position-high 46 snaps against Jacksonville -- but he's been limited to one target in three of five games. With Pharaoh Brown (now with Cleveland) gone and Brevin Jordan nursing an ankle injury, there's an opportunity for a Houston tight end to step up, but it's been practice team member Jordan Akins reaping the benefits with seven grabs on eight targets for 86 yards the last three weeks.

More News