Howard caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 2.

Howard was a surprising contributor in a Week 1 tie with the Colts, scoring two touchdowns on 12 snaps. He's still relatively new to the offense, having signed during the week leading up to Week 1, and played just 18 snaps against Denver. Pending the status of Brevin Jordan's ankle injury, Howard could see a significant increase in playing time Week 3 at Chicago.