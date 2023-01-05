Howard was a limited participant during practice Thursday due to a hip injury.
Howard was a healthy scratch in back-to-back games before suiting up for last Sunday's loss to Jacksonville, recording one catch for 26 yards on two targets across 17 offensive snaps. He then did not appear on Wednesday's injury report, so it's unclear when he sustained this new hip issue. Howard will now look to bump his practice activity back up Friday before the Texans release their final injury report for Sunday's regular-season finale versus Indianapolis.