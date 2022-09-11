Howard secured both targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday.

The recent addition was a hit in his Texans debut, maximizing his pair of targets by recording touchdown grabs of 16 and 22 yards. Howard came into the league back in 2017 with the Buccaneers carrying no shortage of promise as a receiver in addition to superior blocking skills, but injuries and a wealth of targets in Tampa Bay conspired to rob him of opportunities in recent seasons. Whether Howard can finally realize his potential in Houston remains to be seen, but at least heading into Week 2, the 25-year-old should be a very popular waiver-wire add ahead of a road matchup against the Broncos next Sunday.