Howard did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears in Week 3.

Howard appeared in line for a greater role after the Texans announced Brevin Jordan (ankle) would not play, but he was challenged by Jordan Akins, who was promoted from the practice squad. Howard was on the field for 18 snaps compared to 17 for Akins, who caught three of four targets and a touchdown. It's unclear how the tight end position shakes out when Jordan is ready to play again. It is assumed Howard or Akins would be on the outside. After a two-TD effort in Week 1, Howard has one catch (two targets) for seven yards since.