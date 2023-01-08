Okoronkwo (illness) is officially active for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.
Okoronkwo was questionable due to an illness but is available for Sunday's season finale. The 27-year-old has played in all 16 games this season and has 43 tackles (31 solo), five sacks and one forced fumble.
