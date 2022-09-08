Okoronkwo (biceps) was not listed on the Texans' injury report Wednesday.
Okoronkwo missed Houston's preseason finale Aug. 25 with an unspecified biceps injury, but it appears this was not a major issue given his absence from the team's first injury report of the 2022 regular season. The 27-year-old recorded 15 tackles and two sacks while playing 246 defensive snaps over 13 contests with the Rams in 2021.
