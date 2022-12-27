Okoronkwo had five tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans.

Okoronkwo and the rest of the defensive line have played well over the second half of the season. The fourth-year defensive end has a career-high four sacks this season, all in the last four weeks, while the defensive has logged 23 over the last nine games. Okoronkwo's 39 tackles in 2022 are more than he registered in three years with the Rams.