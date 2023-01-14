Okoronkwo recorded one tackle and a pass defensed in a 32-31 win over the Colts in Week 18.

Okoronkwo recorded career highs in tackles (44) and sacks (five) in his first year with Houston after three seasons with the Rams. He played a full 17-game season after injuries limited him in Los Angeles. The full season of health and career-high production puts the 27-year-old linebacker in a good position as he heads into free agency.