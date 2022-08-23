Okoronkwo sat out Monday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We don't think it's anything too serious," head coach Lovie Smith said. "But we'll see. I don't know for sure if he'll be able to go this week. Eventually, he'll be out there."

Okoronkwo, entering his fourth NFL season, was signed to give a boost to the defensive line's pass rush after the unit had limited success in 2021. His contributions in that area showed during the first two preseason games, as he's been one of the more disruptive players. Okoronkwo has registered a combined six tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits over 70 snaps.