Okoronkwo is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts due to an illness.
Okoronkwo landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness and was limited during Friday's session. If he's unable to suit up, Jonathan Greenard, Rasheem Green and Mario Addison would be candidates for increased snaps opposite Jerry Hughes.
More News
-
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Logs two sacks in win•
-
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Avoids injury report•
-
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Will miss Texans' preseason finale•
-
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Headed to Houston•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Removed from COVID-19 list•