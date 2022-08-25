Okoronkwo suffered a biceps injury in Monday's practice and won't play in the Texan's preseason finale Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Okoronkwo's injury was reported on Monday as undisclosed and was considered not serious. Coach Lovie Smith shared that he's unsure if the defensive end will be able to practice for the rest of this week as he deals with his biceps injury. Although he's out Thursday, Okoronkwo figures to see a depth role behind Mario Addison this season once he's healthy.
