Texans' Owen Wright: New opportunity in Houston

The Texans signed Wright to a contract Saturday.

Wright signed a reserve/future contract with the Buccaneers in January after appearing in three regular-season games in 2025. He was waived by the Bucs in May, but he'll now have the opportunity to participate in training camp practices with the Texans. Wright's chances of making the 53-man roster at the end of training camp are slim, but a strong audition in practices and preseason games could be enough for him to stick around in Houston as a member of the team's practice squad.