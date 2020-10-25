Hall (illness) is active for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.
Hall suddenly appeared on the injury report Saturday afternoon, though his reported illness was found to be a non-COVID issue. The 25-year-old is feeling well enough to log his sixth consecutive start, as Houston readies for a battle with Green Bay's third-ranked scoring offense. Hall is coming off what may be his finest performance of 2020 thus far, having recorded one QB hit and a season-high seven solo tackles against the Titans in Week 6.