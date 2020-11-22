site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' P.J. Hall: Suffers chest injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hall was forced out of Sunday's game against the Patriots with a chest injury.
Hall recorded two tackles (one solo) before his departure. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, and he'll need a quick recovery with a Thursday matchup against Detroit on the docket.
