Quessenberry's bid to make the Texans' roster improved after Houston released Andy Janovich on Sunday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Kubena speculates the Texans are expected to carry at least one fullback, and Quessenberry has been getting practice snaps on the first team, which was the case before Janovich was released. He's recorded 15 snaps in during Houston's two preseason games, most often lining up as a lead blocker in I-formations.