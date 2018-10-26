Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Being evaluated for concussion
Kalambayi is being evaluated for a concussion in Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Kalambayi was called upon to take over for the injured Zach Cunningham (knee) at linebacker and has filled in nicely, recording five tackles (two solo) so far. If Kalambayi is determined to have a concussion and misses the rest of the contest, Josh Keyes is in line for a larger role in Houston's linebacker corps.
