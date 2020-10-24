Kalambayi (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers.
Kalambayi has missed five straight games, but three straight limited practice sessions this week give him a chance to return to the lineup Sunday. His role is typically based on special teams, but with Benardrick McKinney (shoulder) on injured reserve, Kalambayi could handle some defensive snaps as well.
More News
-
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Not traveling with team•
-
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Won't suit up for Week 5•
-
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Labeled as questionable•
-
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Won't play Week 4•
-
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Tagged as questionable•