Kalambayi (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
Kalambayi has missed the last four games but could return to the lineup for Sunday's divisional tilt. He typically doesn't play much on defense, but with Benardrick McKinney (shoulder) on IR, Kalambayi could log a handful of snaps on defense if he's able to play Sunday.
