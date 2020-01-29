Kalambayi appeared in all 16 regular-season games in 2019, recording 18 tackles while receiving most of his snaps on special teams.

The 2018 sixth-round pick had a couple of chances to fill in for inside linebacker Bernardrick McKinney (concussion) in Weeks 16 and 17, but he appeared exclusively on special teams during Houston's two-game run in the postseason. The Texans' four starting linebackers are all under contract for 2020, so Kalambayi -- who has two more years left on his rookie deal -- is expected to fill a depth role once again next season.