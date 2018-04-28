Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Houston adds in sixth

The Texans selected Kalambayi in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 214th overall.

Kalambayi needn't be locked in as just an inside or outside linebacker in Houston's 3-4 -- he should be able to provide snaps at either. With the edge spot generally the more valuable position, though, perhaps he'll get his first shot there after serving as a leading contributor on a good Stanford defense. At 6-foot-3, 252 pounds, Kalambayi boasts plus athleticism with a 4.57-second 40-yard dash and 7.13-second three-cone drill.