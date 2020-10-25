Kalambayi (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
Kalambayi has been unable to suit up since Week 1, though he hasn't been tabbed for injured reserve at any point. Despite fielding a trio of limited practice sessions throughout the week, Kalambayi remains beleaguered by a nagging hamstring issue and is unable to go against Green Bay.
