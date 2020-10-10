site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Labeled as questionable
RotoWire Staff
Oct 10, 2020
Kalambayi (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Kalambayi has been sidelined with a nagging hamstring issue since Week 2 and is now in danger of missing his fourth consecutive game. When healthy, he is primarily a special teams contributor for the
