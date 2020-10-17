Kalambayi (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
Kalambayi was handed a questionable tag Friday but didn't board the plane Saturday and has officially been ruled out. With Benardrick McKinney (shoulder) on IR, Dylan Cole could see a bump in usage behind starters Zach Cunningham and Tyrell Adams.
