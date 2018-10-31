Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Practices in full
Kalambayi (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Kalambayi sustained a concussion during Houston's win over the Dolphins on Thursday, but appears to be progressing well in his recovery. The rotational linebacker seems to be on track to clear the league's concussion protocol and suit up against the Broncos on Sunday.
