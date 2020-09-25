site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Questionable against Pitt
RotoWire Staff
Kalambayi (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Kalambayi was limited in all three of Houston's practices this week, so the backup linebacker and special teams contributor's status for Week 3 is a toss-up after he sat out Week 2.
