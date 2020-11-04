Kalambayi (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.
This is great news for the Stanford product and the team, as Kalambayi has yet to suit up since Week 1 with the hamstring issue. Now that he's suited up in full practice, Kalambayi is trending in the right direction to handle his depth role at inside linebacker for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
