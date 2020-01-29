Play

Kalambayi appeared in all 16 games in 2019, recording 18 tackles while playing predominantly on special teams.

Kalambayi, a sixth-round pick in 2018 out of Stanford, finished up his second full season with the Texans as primarily a special-teams player. He had a couple of chances to fill in for inside linebacker Bernardrick McKinney (concussion) in Weeks 16 and 17, but he was back to special teams only for the playoffs. Houston's four starting linebackers are under contract for 2020, so Kalambayi, who has two more years left on his rookie deal, is expected to provide depth once again next season.

