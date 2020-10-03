Kalambayi (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
Kalambayi has been limited in practice all week, but he followed a similar regimen last week and ended up being inactive. If Kalambayi is able to play Sunday, he's expected to stick to special teams.
