site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-peter-kalambayi-unavailable-for-week-3 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Unavailable for Week 3
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kalambayi (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
Kalambayi will miss a second straight game with this hamstring injury. His absence will mainly affect Houston's special teams.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read