Kalambayi (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville.
The 25-year-old fielded 16 special-teams snaps during Houston's season-opening defeat to Kansas City, but he has been beleaguered by a hamstring issue for nearly a month now and unfit to suit up for game action in four straight weeks. Kalambayi has been able to get back on the field for limited practice sessions since being injured, at least, perhaps indicating that his return is not far off.
More News
-
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Labeled as questionable•
-
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Won't play Week 4•
-
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Tagged as questionable•
-
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Unavailable for Week 3•
-
Texans' Peter Kalambayi: Questionable against Pitt•