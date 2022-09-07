Brown (hamstring) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Brown missed the final two preseason games due to a hamstring injury but appears to be full go ahead of Week 1. The fifth-year tight end has caught 37 of 50 targets for 334 yards and two scores across his first two seasons in Houston and will likely compete with newcomer O.J. Howard for snaps behind expected starter Brevin Jordan, who finished his rookie campaign last year with 20 catches for 178 yards and three scores across nine appearances.