Brown (shoulder) did not practice Thursday.
Brown was not on the injury report Wednesday, so that he was listed as a non-participant rather than a limited participant Thursday might indicate Brown developed the shoulder injury following Wednesday's practice. With no diagnosis or other clarity offered by Houston in the meantime, a wide range of outcomes are possible for Brown. If he returns to practice Friday he should have a good shot of playing against Chicago on Sunday, but if he misses Friday's practice then the Texans might need O.J. Howard to step up into a three-down role since fellow tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) is also looking iffy for Sunday.