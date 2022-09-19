Brown caught three of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to Denver.

Brown was more involved in the offense after getting just one target Week 1; however, none of the throws came during Houston's lone red-zone opportunity. Quarterback Davis Mills, who played well in Week 1, was not sharp in Denver. He was out of synch with wideouts, which may be why the tight end saw increased targets. Houston's tight ends went from five targets in Week 1 to 10 in Week 2.