Brown (hip/shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
With Brown unavailable Sunday, Jordan Akins and O.J. Howard are in line to head Houston's Week 4 tight end corps, with Mason Schreck in reserve. While neither Akins or Howard are high-percentage fantasy plays, Akins managed to haul in three of his four targets for 31 yards and a TD last weekend against the Bears, so he profiles as an option for those scrambling for short-term TE help.
