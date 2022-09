Brown caught his lone target for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Colts in Week 1.

Brown lead Houston's tight ends with 46 snaps but the clear winner of the room was O.J. Howard, who caught two touchdown passes in just 12 snaps. Brown is considered the team's best blocking tight end and should continue to lead in snaps, but when it gets close to the goal line, Howard or Brevin Jordan (42 snaps) could become the primary targets.