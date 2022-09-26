Brown caught three of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Chicago in Week 3.
Brown was hobbled by a shoulder injury during the practice week but was able to play a season-high 48 snaps while getting use as a target. Houston's leading tight end has seven catches on 10 targets for 72 yards through three contests.
More News
-
Texans' Pharaoh Brown: Suiting up in Chicago•
-
Texans' Pharaoh Brown: Practices fully, listed as questionable•
-
Texans' Pharaoh Brown: On practice field Friday•
-
Texans' Pharaoh Brown: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Texans' Pharaoh Brown: Five targets in loss•
-
Texans' Pharaoh Brown: Leads TEs in snaps•