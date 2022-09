Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after returning to a full practice Friday.

With Brevin Jordan ruled out, look for Brown, if active, and O.J. Howard to lead the Texans' Week 3 tight end corps, with Jordan Akins a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of Sunday's contest. In Houston's loss to the Broncos last weekend, Brown caught three of his five targets for 24 yards, while logging 45 of a possible 63 snaps on offense.