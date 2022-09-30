Brown (hip/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
For a second week in a row, Brown's status is in limbo ahead of kickoff, but he was able to log full practices Wednesday and Thursday before being a limited participant Friday. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) sidelined again, Brown is in line to handle the majority share of TE reps for the Texans this weekend, assuming he's active. Through three games this season, Brown has gathered in seven of 10 targets for 72 yards on 73.2 percent of the offensive snaps.
