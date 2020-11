Brown caught two of two targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Browns.

Brown surprisingly led Houston's tight ends in targets -- the first time that's happened in 2020 -- and scored his first touchdown of the season. His 16-yard touchdown catch brought the Texans within one score late in the fourth quarter, but the Browns were able to run out the clock. Brown currently sits third on the depth chart behind Jordan Akins and Darren Fells.