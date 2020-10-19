Brown caught two of two targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to the Titans.

Brown stepped in for the injured Jordan Akins (concussion, ankle) for the second straight week and played 30 snaps (42 percent), similar to last week's usage. One of his catches came in the red zone, his first such target of the season. Akins was a limited participant in practice last week before being declared inactive for Sunday, so he may be nearing a return, which would relegate Brown to third on the depth chart.