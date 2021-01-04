Brown caught five of five targets for 48 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Titans.

Brown recorded season highs in targets, catches and yards, topping Houston's crowded tight end position. While Jordan Akins was considered the primary receiver among the tight ends and Darren Fells his backup, Brown took on a higher profile over the second half of the season. He finished with career highs in targets (16), receptions (14), yards (163) and touchdowns (2). The Texans like Brown's versatility, lining him up at fullback and split wide at times, but the 26-year-old becomes a restricted free agent this offseason while Akins and Fells are under contract.