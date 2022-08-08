Brown shed 18 pounds during the offseason, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown said he was motivated to alter his diet after watching film of himself, noting that he was slow and "wasn't athletic." The trimmer Brown has not gone unnoticed to head coach Lovie Smith. "He's listed as a tight end, but he can play in line, he can move out," Smith said. "It's a tough match-up because he has big wide receiver skills. Just another weapon that we have to be able to use." At 6-foot-6, a quicker Brown could be a matchup nightmare for defenders, and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has lined him up against cornerbacks in camp. Working on a one-year contract, Brown acknowledged he's looking for a big payday and multiple years -- "I'm trying to get a David Njoku deal after this year." To do that, a tight end needs to catch a lot of balls, and he feels his new look puts him in a better position to do that. Brevin Jordan is considered the upside fantasy play at tight end for Houston, but Brown should get ample playing time.