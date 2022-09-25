Brown (shoulder) is active Week 3 against the Bears.
After seeing five targets a week ago, Brown again has an opportunity to make a contribution to the passing game from the tight end position, along with O.J. Howard. Brevin Jordan (ankle) has been ruled out for the matchup, so the Texans did call up Jordan Akins from the practice squad to serve as a depth option.
