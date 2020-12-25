Brown (ankle) was a full participant during the Texans' practice session Thursday.
Brown popped up on the injury report with an ankle issue Wednesday, but he's quickly back to taking full repetitions as Houston prepares to host Cincinnati in Week 16. A concussion kept the Oregon product inactive Dec. 13 for a matchup against the Bears, but it doesn't appear the recent ankle injury will cost Brown any time.
