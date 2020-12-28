Brown caught his lone target for 29 yards and led Houston's tight ends with 27 snaps in Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Bengals.

Known primarily for his blocking skills, Brown has impressed coaches with his versatility, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. He's capable of lining up as a traditional tight end or splitting out or in the backfield at fullback. "He finds ways to make it work and to excel at it. I'm very pleased with Pharaoh. He does a really good job in both the run game and pass game. He's just a good football player," said offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. Brown has nine receptions on 11 targets for 115 yards in 12 games.