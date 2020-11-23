Brown caught two of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over New England.

Brown has taken on a higher profile the last two weeks, recording five targets, four catches and a touchdown. He was the second-leading tight end in terms of snap count (27, 44 percent) Sunday, but it remains a crap shoot which of Brown, Jordan Akins or Darren Fells could be the leader on any given week. The position group could take on a higher profile Week 12 as both Randall Cobb (toe) and Kenny Stills (quadriceps) are questionable heading into a Thanksgiving Day match in Detroit.